The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which offers new users 20 100% profit boost tokens after a first bet of at least $1, provides sports bettors an opportunity to place bets on Sunday's NFL schedule. Several must-see NFL matchups will take center stage today, including 49ers-Browns, Vikings-Seahawks and Bills-Steelers. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on the NFL:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

NFL Week 13 betting preview

Shedeur Sanders was victorious in his first NFL start, and now he'll lead the Cleveland Browns against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The Browns are 3-8 this season, but Cleveland has actually won six of its past eight meetings against San Francisco. According to the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, the 49ers are favored by five points, while the over/under for total points scored is 37.5.

An NFC matchup with a lot on the line takes place on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET when the Seattle Seahawks host the Minnesota Vikings. The Seahawks are fighting to keep pace with the red-hot Rams in the NFC West, while the Vikings look to avoid dropping their fourth consecutive game. The Seahawks are favored by 10.5 points, according to the latest NFL odds, while the over/under is 41.5.

Over in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to collide at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Steelers have dropped four of their last six games, while the Bills are 1-2 in their past three contests. Buffalo has won four of the past five meetings between these teams, but Pittsburgh is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games at home. Bet on the Sunday NFL schedule at Caesars Sportsbook:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is important for all bettors to practice, and Caesars Sportsbook takes it very seriously. Caesars offers gaming and activity limits and alerts as well as timeout options to its users, and it also shares contact information for national helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER (call or text 24/7).