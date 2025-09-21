On Sunday, NFL bettors have matchups like Eagles vs. Rams, Cowboys vs. Giants, and Ravens vs. Lions to target with the newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X. It's good for 20 100% profit boost tokens after signing up and placing a first bet of at least $1. Interested in NFL betting? Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook:

Check out our Caesars Sportsbook promo code review for full terms and conditions.

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

With the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, new Caesars users receive 20 100% profit boost tokens after they sign up and place a first bet of at least $1 at -10000 or longer odds. The qualifying offer can be used on any of Saturday's top college football games, as can the profit boost tokens. Users must deposit $10 or more into their account when signing up for Caesars.

Profit boosts expire after 14 days and can't be paired with bonus bets. A single profit boost token also can't be split across multiple bets. The maximum wager on each rewarded profit boost is $25, and the maximum additional winnings on each rewarded profit boost is $2,500.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Here are the steps to follow to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code on Sunday:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process, or click here. Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account by entering all required information. Enter the promo code CBS20X when prompted. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1 at -10000 odds or longer.

Best NFL bets on Sunday

The Steelers and Patriots have been AFC powers in recent years, but are trying to regain their footing in a conference that has been more dominated by the Chiefs, Bills and Ravens lately. New England and Pittsburgh meet on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium with both teams at 1-1.

The Pittsburgh front seven, in particular, could be an issue for New England in this matchup as the Patriots are rebuilding their offensive line. New England will also be without top cornerback Christian Gonzalez, opening up some opportunities for Aaron Rodgers, who has looked comfortable in the Steel City thus far. SportsLine's model has the Steelers covering more than 60% of the time, while Pittsburgh winning (-127 on the money line) is an A-rated pick from the model.

On the NFC side, the Eagles have started 2-0 and they'll have another test against the Rams, who are also unbeaten. Los Angeles dominated Tennessee last week in a 33-19 win, but the Eagles have an offensive line and skill players far better suited to defend the Rams.

The Eagles beat the Rams 28-22 in the playoffs last season, and SportsLine's model is calling for another win at home for Philadelphia as it covers the spread (-3.5) well over 60% of the time as well. Bet on NFL this Sunday at Caesars Sportsbook:

Responsible gaming at Caesars

All bettors should practice responsible gaming at all times, and Caesars offers tools and resources such as deposit limits as well as contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER, which bettors can call or text 24/7.