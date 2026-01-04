The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS250BM, which offers new users a first bet matched up to $250 as a bonus bet, win or lose, provides sports bettors another opportunity to place bets on Sunday's NFL Week 18 games like Jaguars-Titans, Broncos-Chargers, and Ravens-Steelers. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Sunday's top games:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

Week 18 NFL betting preview

An AFC South rivalry is set to renew when the Houston Texans host the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET. The Texans have already clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs, but with a win plus a loss by the Jaguars, Houston will be crowned champions of the AFC South. According to the latest NFL odds, the Texans are favored by 10.5 points at home, and the over/under for total points scored is 40.5.

The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers collide on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET. Both of these teams feature ferocious defenses. The Broncos are holding opponents to just 282.1 yards per game, which ranks third in the NFL. The Chargers rank fourth in total defense, holding opponents to 288.1 yards per contest. On Sunday, the Broncos are favored by 7.5 points at home, and the over/under is 39.5.

The Chicago Bears get set to host the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Bears have struggled mightily against the Lions over the years, with Chicago losing six of the last seven meetings. However, the Bears are 6-0 in their last six games at home. On Sunday, the Bears are favored by 2.5 points at home, and the over/under is 50.5. Bet on the NFL and more at Caesars here:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming should be top of mind when placing wagers, and Caesars Sportsbook offers its users multiple tools to help with this, including gaming limits, activity alerts, self-exclusion measures, and sharing contact information for local and national helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER, which you can call or text 24/7.