The NFL playoffs kick off Saturday with two matchups. The first NFL Wild Card game is Rams vs. Panthers at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by Packers vs. Bears at 8 p.m. ET.



NFL betting preview

The Carolina Panthers won the NFC South despite having an 8-9 record, awarding them a home playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. These two teams squared off on Nov. 30 in Carolina, as the Panthers walked away with a 31-28 victory. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young completed 15-of-20 passes for three touchdowns during that win. This time around, the Rams are favored by 10.5 points on the road, according to the latest NFL odds.

A heated NFC North rivalry is set to renew when the Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers on Wild Card Weekend. The Packers have dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning 12 of the last 14 meetings against Chicago. However, the Bears enter tonight's contest having won six of their last seven games at home, while the Packers are just 2-9 against the spread in their previous 11 games on the road.

According to the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, the Packers are favored by 1.5 points on the road, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5.

