The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS250BM offers new users a first bet matched up to $250 as a bonus bet, win or lose. Sunday's NFL schedule is the perfect time to take advantage of that offer, especially with must-see matchups like Seahawks vs. Panthers, Eagles vs. Bills, and Bears vs. 49ers. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on Sunday's top games:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

Sunday NFL betting preview

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers can clinch the AFC North title with a victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Pittsburgh is 6-3 in its past nine games against the Browns, but Cleveland has won five of its last six home games against the Steelers. According to the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, the Steelers are favored by 3.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 33.5.

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to host the New York Giants on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET. Both of these teams are having disappointing seasons, but the loser of this matchup will be in line to have the No. 1 pick in next year's NFL Draft. The Raiders are 1-7 in their last eight games at home, and they are 2.5-point home underdogs on Sunday, according to the latest NFL odds.

A cross-conference matchup with a lot on the line takes place on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET when the Buffalo Bills host the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bills are fighting to keep pace with the red-hot Patriots in the AFC East, while the Eagles are gearing up to defend their Super Bowl title in the NFL Playoffs. The Bills are favored by 1.5 points, according to the latest NFL odds, while the over/under is 43.5. Bet on Sunday NFL games at Caesars Sportsbook here with the promo code CBS250BM:

Responsible gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing bets, and Caesars Sportsbook offers ways to help, such as gaming limits, activity alerts and self-exclusion options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER, which bettors can call or text 24/7.