The NFL playoffs continue with a Wild Card Weekend tripleheader on Sunday, another opportunity to take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM, which offers users a first bet match up to $250. The action kicks off with Bills vs. Jaguars (-1.5) at 1 p.m. ET, followed by 49ers vs. Eagles (-6) at 4:30 p.m. ET and Chargers vs. Patriots (-3.5) at 8 p.m. ET. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on today's top games:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

NFL betting preview

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills travel to take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Both teams enter this matchup full of confidence. The Bills are 5-1 in their last six games, and Buffalo has won each of its past five contests against an opponent from the AFC. Meanwhile, the Jags are 8-0 over their past eight games and 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games at home. According to the latest NFL odds, the Jaguars are favored by 1.5 points.

The Philadelphia Eagles begin their Super Bowl title defense at home against the San Francisco 49ers at 4:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is 8-4 in its past 12 meetings against San Francisco, but the 49ers have won each of their last six games against an opponent from the NFC East. The Eagles are favored by six points at home, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

A star-studded showdown is set to take place when Drake Maye and the New England Patriots host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers at 8 p.m. ET. The Patriots featured one of the NFL's most explosive offenses this season, averaging 28.8 points per game, which ranked second in the league. The Chargers held their opponents to just 285.2 yards per game, which ranked fifth in the NFL. The latest NFL odds list the Patriots as 3.5-point favorites at home, and the over/under is 45.5. Bet on the NFL and more at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming

Caesars Sportsbook takes responsible gaming very seriously by offering its users multiple tools, including gaming limits, activity alerts, self-exclusion measures, and sharing contact information for local and national helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER, which you can call or text 24/7.