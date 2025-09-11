Sports fans interested in NFL betting can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X to get 20 100% profit boosts when wagering $1 or more on Commanders vs. Packers on Thursday. Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season kicks off with the Washington Commanders heading to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. The Commanders took down the New York Giants in Week 1 behind an impressive running game, while the Packers dominated the Detroit Lions with an impressive defensive performance at home. Click here to claim your boosts:

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

The Caesars offer is only available for new users of legal age who live in a state where the sportsbook legitimately operates. Caesars will issue profit boosts once your $1 qualifying wager is placed, regardless of the outcome. Profit boosts cannot be used on bonus bets. The maximum wager for each rewarded boost is $25, and the maximum additional winnings for each rewarded boost is $2,500. Profit boosts expire 14 days after they are issued.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Here's how to sign up for the latest Caesars Sportsbook promotion for Packers vs. Commanders on TNF.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. You'll be taken to Caesars. Register your account by filling out all the required fields. Use the code CBS20X when signing up. Make a minimum deposit of $10. Make a wager of $1 or more on any market with odds of -10000 or longer.

Best bets for Commanders vs. Packers

Washington made headlines late in the offseason by trading running back Brian Robinson Jr., but that did not slow the Commanders down on the ground at all in Week 1. They rushed for 220 yards at 6.9 yards per carry, paced by Jacory Croskey-Merritt (82 yards) and Jayden Daniels (68 yards). That duo will look to continue being effective on the ground against a stiff Packers front, which limited Lions running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery to 44 yards on 20 carries. Green Bay should also get more snaps for Micah Parsons, who was used situationally in Week 1. The Packers are 3-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the model is backing them on the spread. Green Bay covers 63% of simulations to receive an "A" grade. Sign up for Caesars to bet on Commanders vs. Packers TNF here:

Responsible gaming

Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users tools like setting deposit limits and taking timeouts to promote gaming responsibly. The platform also has contact information for helplines for those requiring further assistance.