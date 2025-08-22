The NFL is just around the corner and the new Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X is beefing up, now offering new users 100% profit boosts on their next 20 bets after their first wager of $1 or more. The 2025 NFL Kickoff Game will be Eagles vs. Cowboys on Thursday, September 4. With the season so close to starting, it's an ideal time to take advantage of the newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code with twice as many profit boosts. Click here to get the newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the newest sportsbook promos:

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Caesars promo code CBS20X is required for this online sports betting offer and you must be a first-time user of gambling age in a state where Caesars Sportsbook legally operates. Here's how to sign up for one of the best betting sites with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here to begin the signup process. When prompted, enter the promo code "CBS20X". Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account by creating a username and password. Make an initial deposit of at least $10. Place your first wager of at least $1.

After placing that first bet of $1 or more, you'll have 20 100% profit boost tokens credited to your account. To use those profit boost tokens, you'll select a wager and then apply the profit boost in your betting slip before confirming your selection. Get started here:

Week 1 NFL betting preview

The Eagles are 7-point home favorites over their NFC East rivals in the Week 1 NFL odds and Super Bowl champions are 10-7-1 against the spread in the traditional Thursday night opening slot. However, prior to being swept away breezily by the Eagles last season, the Cowboys had covered the spread in five of their previous seven meetings.

The Week 1 NFL schedule also includes Chiefs vs. Chargers in Brazil, with Kansas City favored by 3 and the over/under at 45. Patrick Mahomes has led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl in five of the last six seasons but they're surprisingly third on the NFL futures list to win the AFC (+400) behind the Bills +330 and Ravens +340.

Meanwhile, Mahomes is fourth on the NFL MVP odds board at +650 behind Lamar Jackson (+550), Josh Allen (+600) and Joe Burrow (+600). In the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year race, Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty is a narrow +300 favorite over Titans quarterback Cam Ward. On the defensive side, Giants edge Abdul Carter is the +250 favorite while Falcons edge Jalon Walker is next at +750. Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X now to get double your winnings on your next 20 wagers after your first bet of $1 or more right now:

Responsible Gaming at Caesars Sportsbook

Responsible gaming is important at Caesars and the platform offers users tools like using self-exclusion measures, taking timeouts and setting betting activity alerts to practice gaming responsibly. Caesars also provides contact information for state and national helplines for users who require additional assistance. Those who need additional help now can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.

Full Caesars Sportsbook NFL promotion terms

PROMOTION OVERVIEW: Eligible new Caesars Sportsbook accountholders can earn twenty 100% Profit Boosts ("Profit Boosts") by successfully opening a Caesars Sportsbook account and making a Qualifying Wager of $1.00 or more. The promotion begins at 12:00 pm local time on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, and ends at 11:59 am local time on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. Promotion is offered by American Wagering, Inc. ("Caesars").

ELIGIBILITY:

1. To be eligible for this promotion, you must:

a. Be 21 years of age or older;

b. Successfully open and register your first Caesars Sportsbook & Casino mobile or online account using an eligible promo code during the Promotion Period in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, or Washington, D.C.;

c. Successfully make a real cash wager of at least $1 with your Caesars Sportsbook account

2. The date and time of account opening is determined by the automatic system timestamp that is created once all account opening procedures have been completed. Your account will not be considered open until the required identification verification process (whether by manual or automated means) has been completed.

3. The following individuals are not eligible for the promotion:

d. Individuals who are excluded from online wagering, including through a government program, at Caesars' discretion, or by their own request;

e. Accountholders who have an existing Caesars Sportsbook and Casino or William Hill Sportsbook account in any other location as of the start of the Promotion Period (even if they re-register during the Promotion Period);

f. Individuals who are prohibited from participating by any applicable law.



HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

4. Place a $1+ wager on any market for any event to receive twenty (20) 100% Profit Boost

Tokens.

5. Wagers must meet minimum odds of -10000 or longer to qualify.