💪💪 Do not miss this: Cal Raleigh and Aaron Judge smash pair of historic home runs

They say chicks did the the long ball, but I think we can all agree that everyone digs the long ball after last night. Multi-homer performances from Cal Raleigh and Aaron Judge propelled both players deeper into the record books.

In the midst of a magical season, Raleigh clobbered his 59th and 60th dingers of the season against the Rockies to put himself in rare air. The Mariners catcher is just the fourth player in AL history to hit 60 homer runs in a single season, and he's the first who wasn't a member of the Yankees at the time.

Now the question is whether Raleigh can hit three more home runs in Seattle's final four games to break Judge's AL record of 62 home runs. It's a tall task, but I wouldn't bet against Raleigh after all he's accomplished this year -- especially since the Mariners just clinched the AL West crown.

Not to be outdone, Judge joined Babe Ruth last night when he belted his 50th and 51st home runs of the season against the White Sox. Judge is now the first Yankee with back-to-back 50-homer seasons since the Sultan of Swat did it in 1927-28.

Oh, is that not impressive enough for you? Well, R.J. Anderson explains how Judge placed himself among (and, in one way, above) some of the greatest sluggers baseball has ever seen.

Anderson: "Judge now has four career 50-plus homer seasons, tying him with Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire, and Babe Ruth for the most in Major League Baseball history. Judge is the only member of that bunch to record all four seasons over the span of his first 10 years in the majors."

It's only fitting that these two went back and forth as the AL MVP race comes down to the wire. Just a few days ago, Matt Snyder wrote about what Raleigh needs to do in order to beat out Judge. Getting to 60 homers was one of the biggest keys, and Raleigh has done that now.

📈 Jared Goff, Daniel Jones climb in NFL QB Power Rankings

Another week of NFL football in the books means more data with which to argue about quarterbacks online. Fortunately for all of us, Cody Benjamin has all the info you need in his latest edition of the QB Power Rankings.

It's funny how our impressions of players can change so quickly. After Week 1, Jared Goff was cooked without Ben Johnson as his offensive coordinator. Now, he's in the top five of these very rankings after back-to-back impressive performances. And coming into the season, Daniel Jones was a cast-off and the best of two bad options in Indy. Now, he's in the top-10 after an incendiary start.

Benjamin: "The Colts are looking like a real threat to win the AFC South, and Jones is reason No. 1 alongside an MVP-esque Jonathan Taylor. He's airing it out with career-best accuracy and poise."

With Jones playing so well, he is earning a boatload of cash in a contract year. It's even gotten to the point that our own Joel Corry has pondered whether Jones could be the next $30 million quarterback.

Perhaps the biggest faller in these QB Power Rankings to this point in the season has been C.J. Stroud. He's following up a concerning sophomore season with a disastrous third year in the NFL. Mike Renner handed out grades for each quarterback still on his rookie contract, and Stroud may need summer school.

🎓 Grading first-year CFB coaches

Last offseason's coaching carousel wasn't the most chaotic, but some big names landed new gigs. Bill Belichick made the jump to the college ranks, Rich Rodriguez reunited with West Virginia and Scott Frost did the same at UCF.

So, after the first month quarter, how are those new coaches grading out? Shehan Jeyarajah went into professor mode and graded each first-year coach's start -- at the Power Four and Group of Six ranks alike. To this point, Belichick has flunked every test he's faced, and it may not get better anytime soon.

Jeyarajah: "Four games in, it looks like one of the most disastrous hires in recent memory. The Tar Heels are 2-2, but have been outscored 82-23 against Power Four competition. Going on the road and losing 34-9 against a UCF team projected among one of the worst in the Big 12 was a historically awful moment for the program. There's a realistic chance that the Tar Heels lose out, which would mark the worst season in Chapel Hill since 2003."

It may not be pretty for Belichick, but not everyone had to act like the dog ate their report card. Take the Mountain West, for instance. Three of the four first-year coaches out there earned at least an A-, and the only on that didn't, Dan Mullen, received a B+.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

