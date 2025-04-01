Calais Campbell is back for at least one more season -- his 18th in the league. The 38-year-old defensive lineman is signing a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced on its website. It's a one-year deal worth $5.5 million, according to ESPN, and can pay as much as $7.5 million with incentives.

Campbell was drafted by Arizona out of the University of Miami all the way back in 2008. He spent the first nine years of his pro career with the Cardinals, collecting 501 tackles, 107 tackles for loss, 56.5 sacks and 125 quarterback hits. He made two Pro Bowls and an All-Pro Second Team during that stretch before leaving for a massive free-agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

His three-year stint with the Jaguars saw Campbell collect another 44 tackles for loss, 31.5 sacks and 77 QB hits. That stretch in Jacksonville kicked off a string of four consecutive seasons in which Campbell made the Pro Bowl, with the highlight being his 2017 season where he was named a First Team All-Pro and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

He spent three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, working largely as a rotational player both on the edge and on the interior. He spent the 2023 season with the Atlanta Falcons and 2024 with the Miami Dolphins doing the same.

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Updates on top 100 free agents; Rasul Douglas, Amari Cooper still available Cody Benjamin

Even at age 38, Campbell still has the ability to play both inside and out, to rush the passer and stop the run. His 2024 season was his best in years, with Campbell racking up 39 pressures and 37 run stops despite playing only 616 snaps, per Pro Football Focus. Now, he'll go back to the place his NFL career began and attempt to keep it up.