The Miami Dolphins have added some veteran depth along their defensive line as they have signed veteran defensive end Calais Campbell to a deal, the team announced Tuesday. The specific terms of the contract that is bringing Campbell to South Beach were not immediately disclosed.

The 37-year-old is set to enter his 17th season in the league and this latest stop with the Dolphins is a homecoming of sorts. Campbell played at the University of Miami before he was a second-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2008. He played nine seasons for the Cardinals and, in that time, was able to establish himself as a top-tier pass rusher, being named to the NFL's All-Decade Team in the 2010s. He then signed on with the Jaguars for three seasons in 2017 and had a three-year stint with the Ravens before playing for the Falcons last season.

Campbell started all 17 games for Atlanta in 2023 and tallied 6.5 sacks, 56 tackles and 17 quarterback hits.

His arrival in Miami is a much-needed addition for a Dolphins club that is still reeling from injuries that occurred in 2023. Both Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips suffered season-ending injuries, which could limit their availability at the start of 2024. The club also lost Christian Wilkins in free agency, so Campbell could see a sizable workload to begin the year along a defensive line that also features Shaq Barrett and first-round rookie Chop Robinson.

For his career, Campbell has 105.5 sacks, 254 quarterback hits, and has been named to six Pro Bowls.