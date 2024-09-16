Caleb Williams kept the Chicago Bears competitive against the Houston Texans on Sunday night, but he also endured an onslaught of pressure in a 19-13 loss. And now the rookie quarterback is feeling it, telling reporters following the Week 2 defeat that he's "a little bruised up."

"You know, I took a couple hits today," the No. 1 overall draft pick said, per NFL.com. "I'm gonna get into the ice tub and do all the things I need to do to make sure that my body's ready for tomorrow, [for] practice on the other days and obviously [the] next game."

In other words, Williams doesn't appear to be in any danger of missing time due to the physical toll of Sunday's game. But "a couple hits" is underselling the beating he took against DeMeco Ryans' Texans defense. Houston ended the night with seven sacks, 11 quarterback hits and nearly 40 pressures.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus didn't pin the issue on one particular player or position unit after the fact.

"That's an everybody thing," he said. "We've got to do a great job with the O-line, tight ends, backs. Rhythm and timing on the passes. What's the play design in terms of getting the ball out? [Caleb's] reads and all that. Again, it's everybody, so we've got to clean that up."