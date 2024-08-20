The Chicago Bears will not play the majority of their starters in their preseason finale this Thursday, head coach Matt Eberflus said Tuesday. That means No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams is done with preseason action, and the next time we see him on the field will be in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

Yet Eberflus has already seen a lot to like from Williams during the offseason program and training camp.

"He's a great learner. Very smart," Eberflus said, via The Athletic. "He works really hard. But he also wants to work with others. He's compatible personality-wise, instinct-wise to be able to work with people. ... His willingness to learn is second to none."

In his two preseason contests, Williams completed 10 of 20 passes for 170 yards, while also scrambling twice for 20 total yards and a touchdown. He showcased his playmaking ability both inside and outside the structure of the offense, especially on what ended up being his final drive of the preseason.

First, Williams made a spectacular throw up the sideline to fellow rookie Rome Odunze for a 45-yard gain, after having spun out of the pocket and away from pressure and then throwing on the run across his body. A few snaps later, Williams again spun away from pressure in the pocket, then scampered around the edge and into the end zone for a score.

It's that kind of improvisational skill that made Williams such a tantalizing prospect, but he also showed off his arm talent during the preseason, and the Bears will need him to be able to consistently win from the pocket in addition to doing all the incredible things he can do with his athleticism. It's there that the willingness to learn and work with his teammates will help him out in the effort to hopefully, finally, give the Bears their long-awaited answer under center.