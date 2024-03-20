If the Chicago Bears are thinking about selecting Caleb Williams with the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft this year, they better hope he's not taking advice from Robert Griffin IIII, because RG3 wants to see the former USC quarterback "pull an Eli Manning" on the Bears.

During a recent video that Griffin posted to social media, the former NFL quarterback said Williams needs to do everything possible to avoid playing in Chicago.

"Caleb Williams should pull an Eli Manning and demand that the Chicago Bears do not draft him No. 1 overall," Griffin said.

RGIII is referring to Manning's infamous antics back in 2004. Just days before the draft that year, Manning's agent (Tom Condon) told the Chargers that Eli would sit out the entire 2004 season if the team drafted him with the first overall pick. The Chargers ended up ignoring the threat and taking Eli with the top pick anyway. Although Manning would get traded to the Giants less than an hour later, he did end up posing for what will likely go down as the most awkward draft day photo in NFL history.

Shortly after the photo was taken, Manning was traded to the Giants. In the deal, the Giants got Manning while New York sent Philip Rivers, a 2004 third-round pick (that turned into kicker Nate Kaeding), a 2005 first-round pick (used on linebacker Shawne Merriman) and a 2005 fifth-round pick to the Chargers.

Condon and the Manning family didn't think the Chargers were a good organization fit for Manning, and that's how Griffin feels about the fit between Williams and the Bears.

"After everything with just Justin Fields, can Caleb Williams really look at that and say, 'You know what, this is the organization that has my best interest at heart and they are going to help develop me into the player I want to become,'" Griffin said.

Griffin essentially pointed out that Fields was never really given a chance to succeed in Chicago. If anyone knows what it's like to be put in the wrong situation, it's definitely Griffin, who won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2012. Although he thrived as a rookie after Washington made him the No. 2 overall pick, his career quickly fell apart after that. Griffin claims that the coach who drafted him (Mike Shanahan) never wanted him, and after Shanahan left following the 2013 season, RG3 never really got along with new coach Jay Gruden.

In the end, Griffin only lasted three years in Washington.

As for Williams, it doesn't sound like he'll be taking RG3's advice. The former USC QB has already said that he would be more than thrilled to play for the Bears if they draft him.

"If I get drafted by the Bears, I'll be excited," Williams said in late February. "If they trade the pick, and I get drafted by someone else, I'm just as excited. Speaking about Chicago, they have a talented team, a talented offense and defense. For anyone to be in that situation, I think they'd be excited."

Our draft experts here at CBSSports.com definitely aren't expecting Williams to pull an Eli. Over on our mock draft page, all five of our experts have Williams going to the Bears with the first overall pick. You can see all five mock drafts here.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.