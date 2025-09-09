As the leader of the Chicago Bears, quarterback Caleb Williams offered a blunt assessment of Monday night's 27-24 season-opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Leading 17-6 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Bears missed a field goal and had two other empty possessions offensively while J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings assumed a 27-17 lead with three-straight touchdown drives.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for Williams, who put a frustrating rookie season in the past and expected more in Chicago's first game of the season.

"We felt like we were dominating the game," said Williams, who threw a touchdown pass and rushed for another. "We were in control up to two scores. ... That mentality is something that we have, something that we preach. That didn't happen today."

Williams opened the scoring for the Bears on their first possession, capping a 10-play, 61-yard drive with his first career rushing touchdown. Williams made a nice 17-yard throw on third down to Rome Odunze rolling to his right to put Chicago in the red zone and handled the rest himself three plays later from 9 yards out.

At the fourth quarter following Cairo Santos' missed 50-yarder that would've pushed Chicago's lead to 20-6, McCarthy found Justin Jefferson for a 13-yard score and later hit Aaron Jones on a 27-yarder with 9:46 to play that gave the Vikings a 20-17 lead.

This came after the Bears had an unfortunate three-and-out clinging to a five-point lead. Minnesota sacked Williams twice, both coming at critical moments of the fourth quarter via Minnesota nose tackle Javon Hargrave.

Chicago's offense under first-year coach Ben Johnson appeared in rhythm at times in the first half before the wheels came off in crunch time.

"I think there was a lot of good there," Williams said. "Our communication. He was getting the plays in fast. Being able to get out of the huddle, we need to be better with that. Being able to get up to the line, make checks. I think it's a growing process. It's going to keep growing from here.

"The start, this is the start, but definitely not the end. We'll keep growing. We'll keep being passionate about this offense, him and I, passionate about this team and winning."

Referees penalized the Bears 12 times, including three flags during the possession ending with Santos' missed field goal to open the fourth quarter.

"We made too many there late in the game, myself included," Johnson said. "There were a number of things that I could have done better, a number of things that a number of guys could have done better. When you look down at the stat sheet and you see 12 penalties, that's got to get cleaned up in a hurry, yet we've been saying that all training camp, as well.

"We'll find a way to get that done. It's going to be a collective effort. No one's pointing fingers."