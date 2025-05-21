Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams will not address the many questions about his relationship with the team, at least not yet. Williams skipped a meeting with reporters after Wednesday's OTA practice. His absence follows reports about his deep reservations about joining the Bears in 2024.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Williams was nowhere to be seen after Wednesday's organized team activities. Williams' absence delays inevitable questions that will likely fall on his teammates and coaches for now.

Williams, 23, was the subject of many debates last week after ESPN published a story with excerpts from Seth Wickersham's upcoming book "American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback." Williams and his father, Carl Williams, considered circumventing the NFL draft to avoid being selected by the Bears. The Williams family consulted with lawyers about working around the NFL's collective bargaining agreement and potentially signing with the United Football League.

"Do I want to go there?" Caleb asked, according to the book. "I don't think I can do it with [former Bears offensive coordinator Shane] Waldron."

"Chicago is the place quarterbacks go to die," Carl said.

Ultimately, the USC Trojans alum and Heisman Trophy alum was drafted No. 1 overall by the Bears. Williams set numerous records during his NFL rookie year, including most passes (354) without an interception by a rookie. The Bears finished last in the NFC North despite Williams' consistency. According to NFL Research, Williams has lost nine starts in which he hasn't thrown an interception, the most in a single season since 1950.

Williams threw for 3,541 yards and a 62.5% completion rate as a rookie with 20 touchdowns to six interceptions.