The Los Angeles Chargers (3-0) will visit the New York Giants (0-3) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Los Angeles has won three division games to start the season, as they beat the Denver Broncos 23-20 in Week 3. The Giants are on a three-game skid and lost 22-9 to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. According to the latest Week 4 NFL odds, the Chargers are 6.5-point favorites. The Indianapolis Colts (3-0) head on the road to play against the Los Angeles Rams (2-1) at 4:05 p.m. ET. The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) also play against the San Francisco 49ers (3-0) at 4:05 p.m. ET. The model is backing the Over on 48.5 total points in the Colts-Rams contest, while taking the Under in the Chargers-Giants game. Those NFL picks are part of a California sports betting parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook that pays out over 6-1.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 39-19 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Sunday California betting picks for NFL Week 4 (odds subject to change):

Combining the model's three picks into a California parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +615 (risk $100 to win $615).

Chargers (-6.5) vs. Giants (-104, FanDuel)

The Chargers have two one-possession wins under their belt this season, and they get their easiest opponent to date. The Giants are 31st in the league in team defense (405.3), 28th in pass defense (252), 31st in run defense (153.3), and 25th in scoring defense. Meanwhile, the Chargers are sixth in the NFL in total offense (362.3) and second in passing offense (270). Los Angeles is 2-0-1 ATS thus far in 2025, while the Giants are 1-2 ATS. SportsLine's model has the Chargers covering the spread in 51% of simulations.

Jaguars vs. 49ers (-3.5) (-105, FanDuel)

The 49ers have been hit with several injuries, and Nick Bosa is the latest one with a torn ACL. Despite key players missing time, the 49ers are 2-1 ATS as the favorite in 2025. The Jaguars are 0-1 this season as the away underdog, while logging a 1-8 road record in 2024. San Francisco is the fourth-ranked total defense (265.7) in 2025, and look for them to put Trevor Lawrence in difficult situations. SportsLine's model has San Francisco covering the spread in 51% of simulations.

Colts vs. Rams, Over 48.5 points (-115, FanDuel)

Indianapolis is second in the NFL in total offense (418.7) and third in scoring offense (34.3). Daniel Jones ranks third in passing yards (816) with 55 rushing yards and six total touchdowns. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams both have 200-plus receiving yards and have found the end zone. The Rams are averaging 24.3 points per game, with 26-plus points in consecutive games. Indianapolis has scored 29 or more points in all three games this year. SportsLine's model predicts these teams tally 53 total points, helping the Over hit in 54% of simulations.