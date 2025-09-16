Calijah Kancey left the Buccaneers' Week 2 win over the Texans in the second quarter after suffering a pectoral injury that kept him out for the remainder of the game. On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the third-year defensive lineman was feared to have suffered a torn pectoral muscle, which would end his season if confirmed in further testing this week.

Kancey registered 7.5 sacks for the Bucs in 12 games played last season, and the former first round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft is an important piece of the Bucs' defensive front. His versatility to play inside and outside on the defensive line while pressuring the passer gives Todd Bowles' defense the ability to throw different looks at opposing offenses.

Without Kancey, Elijah Roberts and Greg Gaines will feature more in Tampa's rotation on the defensive front, and if the injury is indeed a season-ender, the Bucs will likely look to bring in another defensive lineman to the 53-man roster to bolster their depth up front.

Tampa has won their first two games in thrilling, comeback fashion on the road and will finally play at home for two straight games against the Jets and defending champion Eagles. Those two games will be their first without Kancey, and will offer an idea of how Tampa's defense will adapt without a key starter up front.