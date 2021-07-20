Rams fans were sucker punched Tuesday following the news that second-year running back Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles tendon while preparing for the team's upcoming training camp. Akers, who was expected to have a breakout sophomore season in Los Angeles, led the Rams in rushing last season despite starting in just five games.

Akers publicly addressed his injury on social media several hours after the Rams confirmed the news. While the injury is an undeniable setback, Akers is staying positive while moving his attention towards his comeback.

"I just want to thank any and every person sending prayers my way and wishing me well," Akers wrote via Twitter. "I hate [that] this happened but I'm in great spirits and I understand God makes no mistakes. I'll be back better than ever in no time. I'm a soldier. Again, thank you."

With Akers focused on his recovery, Darrell Henderson is in line to resume his prior role as the Rams' starting running back. The 70th overall pick in the 2019 draft, Henderson rushed for 624 yards and five touchdowns (while averaging 4.5 yards per carry) in 15 games last season. Henderson, who rushed for career-high 114 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in the Rams' Week 3 loss in Buffalo, finished the season on injured reserve after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 16. He was limited during the Rams' offseason workouts, according to ESPN.com's Lindsey Thiry.

The rest of Los Angeles' backfield is relatively green as far as playing experience is concerned. Xavier Jones -- an undrafted rookie last season -- did not receive a carry in 13 regular season games last season. Fellow second-year back Raymond Calais also did not receive a carry in his four regular season appearances. The Rams also have rookies Jake Funk and Otis Anderson, who put up solid yet unspectacular numbers at Maryland and UCF, respectively.

That lack of experience behind Henderson will likely inspire coach Sean McVay to sign a proven veteran. Among their possible available options include Adrian Peterson, Frank Gore, Duke Johnson, and Le'Veon Bell, among others.