Cam Heyward is getting his coveted pay raise just in time for the start of the 2025 regular season. The Steelers and Heyward agreed to a reworked contract that will add $3 million in incentives this year and allows him to earn up $18 million total, according to ESPN, on the eve of their season opener against the Jets.

The seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro's contract that had initially been extended last September. He signed last year's extension after the Steelers had allegedly asked him to take a pay cut. But after having one of his best seasons in 2024 (that came on the heels of an injury-plagued 2023 season), Heyward recently said that he couldn't justify being the NFL's 22nd highest-paid interior defensive player.

Heyward, who was slated to earn $14.75 season this season, has already received $13.45 million of this year's salary as a roster bonus. He was then going to make $14.5 million in 2026, the final year of his contract.

Heyward said that he told the Steelers that he would be coming back to the bargaining table this past offseason when he had another All-Pro season. He said that conversations regarding a re-worked deal with the Steelers began in February. Heyward held in during training camp, however, as his contract remained unaddressed.

While he's getting up there in age, Heyward has continued to be one of the NFL's premier defensive lineman. Last year, Heyward racked up 8.0 sacks, 72 tackles (12 for loss) and a career-high 11 passes defensed. His 88.5 career sacks is second to only teammate T.J. Watt on the Steelers' career list.

Heyward is part of a star-studded Pittsburgh defense that also includes Watt, former Pro Bowl linebacker Patrick Queen, six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay and seven-time Pro Bowl defensive back Jalen Ramsey. The unit has high expectations entering the 2025 season.