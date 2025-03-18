As the football world awaits Aaron Rodgers' decision regarding his future, many are getting impatient. It's not just fans who are tired of waiting on what the future Hall of Famer will do, players are also getting antsy.

There are a few teams in the conversation when it comes to the four-time league-MVP quarterback, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had Justin Fields and Russell Wilson leading the offense last year.

On the latest episode of his Not Just Football podcast, Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward shared his thoughts on Rodgers' decision-making process, saying he is "tired of talking about the quarterback situation." The former first-rounder said he just wants to play football and is "ready to move on from free agency," into what else the offseason has to offer.

"I ain't doing that darkness retreat. I don't need any of that crap," Heyward said, referencing what Rodgers did to help make his decision ahead of joining the New York Jets. "Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don't. That's simple, that's the pitch. If you want me to recruit, that's the recruiting pitch. Pittsburgh Steelers -- if you want to be part of it, so be it. If you don't, no skin off my back."

Rodgers is reportedly waiting to hear from the Minnesota Vikings before making a decision. Another team linked to the 41-year-old is the New York Giants.

Rodgers' decision will have a domino effect and the teams that don't land him will be left still needing an answer at the most important position in today's NFL.

This offseason, the Steelers signed Mason Rudolph, but no other major moves have been made at QB. Fields signed with the Jets and free agent Wilson has visited the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.

After not playing in 2023 due to an Achilles injury suffered four offensive snaps into the season, Rodgers finished last year with 3,897 yards passing, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.