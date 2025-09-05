Though Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward returned to practice this week amid ongoing contract negotiations, his on-field availability remains murky. Heyward still has not fully committed to suiting up in Pittsburgh's season opener against the New York Jets.

"You know, I'm preparing," Heyward said when speaking with reporters after Pittsburgh's Friday practice. "Still got some time. But we will see."

Heyward has two years remaining on a contract signed with Pittsburgh last summer, which also came after he sat out of practice. He is set to make $14.75 million this year and $14.5 million in 2026. The two sides could still reach an agreement before the game against the Jets, though time is running out.

"I wish I could be more optimistic but I'm just trying to stay in the moment," Heyward said. "I don't have all the answers. It's more of me just waiting and seeing what could happen."

The 36-year-old Heyward earned his fourth first-team All-Pro honor and made his seventh Pro Bowl appearance in 2024 after tallying 71 total tackles, eight sacks and a career-high 11 pass deflections at the line of scrimmage.

"I'd be lying if I said it wasn't (frustrated)," Heyward said. "I thought this would be a lot easier but it's got dragged on. Luckily it hasn't affected my teammates. But it's part of the game."