Cam Heyward is running out of time. That fact is surely what drove Pittsburgh's veteran defensive tackle to recently lobby for the Steelers to sign Russell Wilson, who 11 years ago in Seattle won the prize that Heyward is hoping to win before he hangs up his cleats for good.

Heyward continues to be motivated to win his first Super Bowl. He feels that Wilson is just as motivated to win in Pittsburgh after what he endured during his two seasons in Denver.

"You just look for the leadership for a guy that has been in Seattle and won games," Heyward said on The Rich Eisen Show. "Won a Super Bowl already. Didn't have the best time in Denver, but I think he's a hungry guy that is ready to prove people wrong.

"We have so many great weapons. Some of them are younger. Having a more established guy who has been through it is going to benefit the group."

Like Heyward, Wilson is a 35-year-old veteran with over a decade of pro football under his belt. Wilson enjoyed a borderline Hall of Fame career in Seattle that included a Super Bowl win and two NFC titles.

Wilson did not have the same success in Denver, however. He endured the worst season of his career during his first season with the Broncos in 2022. Wilson rebounded with a solid 2023 season but was benched with two games to go.

Wilson's time in Denver has created confusion as to what kind of player Wilson is at this stage in his career. Is he still capable of leading prolific offenses, or is he more of a game manager?

"I think it can be a blend of both," Heyward said when asked what should be the expectation of Wilson in Pittsburgh. "I think he can have a balance, game to game, and excel. Not many people beat Patrick Mahomes last year, but Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos did. I know it's not one guy that gets it done, but Russ has done it in this game and knows how to beat top competition."

Heyward's right. Sans the 2022 season, Wilson's career has been mostly exceptional, which is probably part of what led to Pittsburgh signing him. Mike Tomlin and Co. are banking on Wilson returning to the form that made him a nine-time Pro Bowler in Seattle. Furthermore, as Heyward alluded to, Wilson brings a level of experience that should also benefit what is a young Steelers offense.

Adding to the benefits of this signing is the fact that Wilson is undoubtedly motivated to prove that he still has a lot of quality football left in him.

"I want to be a part of the Pittsburgh community for a really long time, and I'm really excited about that," Wilson said shortly after signing with the Steelers. "Hopefully, we can add more championships here."