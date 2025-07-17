Linebacker T.J. Watt has certainly proven the value he brings to the Pittsburgh Steelers since joining the team as a first-round pick in 2017, as a seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-time All-Pro, two-time forced fumbles leader and NFL Defensive Player of the Year. The Steelers made Watt the highest-paid defender in 2022 with a four-year, $112 million contract, and as the 30-year-old enters the final year of his contract, the big question is whether they will do it again.

One of Watt's defensive teammates believes Watt deserves to get that big contract. Cameron Heyward, another lifelong Steeler, is hoping Watt ends his career in black and gold.

Heyward doesn't have any updates on the situation, because he and Watt "don't really talk about contracts," but has strong thoughts on the matter.

"Man, that's my brother. I want that dude to get paid what he deserves," Heyward said. "... I've had the best time being able to play with him, and I hope this year is not the last time we play together because that dude, that's my running mate. We've created a lot of havoc together, and I just want to see that guy continue to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and be a one-helmet guy."

Under coach Mike Tomlin, Ward and Watt have been giving offenses a hard time together for eight years. Ward knows how much other teams have to prepare specifically for Watt, due to his explosiveness on the field.

"That dude is one of the most fierce and best players in our league and he's respected throughout the league," Heyward said. "As a defense, we circle players on offense, but offensive players have to circle No. 90 week in and week out. And there's a level of respect there."

There is always the chance Watt gets traded to another team if the Steelers don't want to pay him what he wants and are ready to move on, a possibility Heyward doesn't even want to entertain. Heyward said if there are serious talks of a trade, he will go up to Steelers general manager Omar Khan and say, "That's not happening ... this cannot happen."

"I don't think it helps our team to trade a guy like that," he said.

When asked if he has that kind of power to stop a trade, Heyward smiles and admits, "No, I don't."

If the situation continues to drag on, Heyward may find himself knocking on some doors in the front office. The Steelers are doing his "due diligence" by inquiring what Watt's value would be, and earlier this month CBS Sports NFL insider Aditi Kinkhabwala said there's a "disconnect" between Watt and the Steelers.

Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett is currently the highest-paid defender at $40 million in average annual value. Watt wants to be the highest-paid non-quarterback but the Steelers are not there yet.

The last time Watt was looking for a new contract, in 2021, he was a hold-in during training camp.