Cam Heyward wants to continue career with the Steelers: 'More than happy to facilitate extension'
Heyward wants to remain in Pittsburgh
It's not uncommon for a star player who has a year remaining on his contract to engage with his current club on an extension over the course of the off-season. With that in mind, defensive end Cameron Heyward, who has just one year remaining on the six-year, $59.25 million deal he inked back in 2015, appears very open to continuing his relationship with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The 30-year-old told Mark Kaboly of The Athletic that he "will be more than happy to facilitate" extension talks with the Steelers as long as the organization feels the same way.
"June or July, but if we can get something done earlier, I would love it," Heyward told Kaboly. "They've done right by me so far, and I want to continue to do them right. That's what I love about Pittsburgh — you have to earn your way. If I play well and they show me love, I want to show love back. I want to make sure as them being my employer and them being my family, you always want to make sure that you represent your family well."
Heyward has been playing at a Pro Bowl level for the past three years and was also named first-team All-Pro for the second time in his career in 2019. He set a career-high in tackles (83) this past season and was able to total nine sacks coupled with 22 quarterback hits. Along with being able to get after the quarterback, Heyward was an elite run stuffer as well. According to Pro Football Focus, only Calais Campbell and Aaron Donald were better at stopping the run than Heyward, who finished with a 90.3 run defense grade.
He still believes that he can play at a high level and if the Steelers share the belief that Heyward can play well into his 30's, then it would make sense for these two sides to come together and discuss extending their future together prior to the 2020 season.
