Cameron Jordan has spent his entire career with the New Orleans Saints -- and would prefer to end his career with the organization that drafted him. Per the Associated Press, the Saints and Jordan are seeking a contract extension that will last beyond this season (Jordan is a free agent after the 2023 season).

If Jordan signs an extension, the eight-time Pro Bowler and 2010s all-decade selection believes it will be the last deal he signs.

"If we get a deal done, that'll be probably the final years of my career here," Jordan said. "Whatever happens, happens. In terms of how we play, how we want to attack offenses, that's what I'm here for."

Jordan is entering the final year of a three-year extension he signed in 2019, having a cap hit of $15,119,838 this season. The Saints pass rusher has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last six seasons and is coming off a season which he had 8.5 sacks, 37 pressures, and two forced fumbles this year (pressure rate of 8.4%).

The Saints all-time sack leader, Jordan has six double-digit sack seasons in his career (four in the last six years). A First Team All-Pro in 2017, Jordan's 115.5 sacks since his rookie season (2011) trail only Von Miller (123.5). His 219 quarterback hits since 2011 are fifth in the NFL.

The most impressive streak Jordan has is his availability, as he's only missed just two total games in his career. Jordan didn't miss a game until the 2021 season. He's never missed a playoff game either.

Jordan will continue to play if he receives the majority of the snaps, admitting he's not interested in a reserve role. His play on the field has determined the Saints aren't ready to reduce snaps just yet.