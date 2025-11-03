Cam Little is now in the NFL record book after drilling the longest field goal in NFL history. During Sunday's game against the Raiders, the Jaguars' kicker booted a 68-yard kick just before halftime as Jacksonville is trailing 6-3 at intermission.

Little, who made a 70-yard field goal during the preseason, was mobbed by his teammates after breaking the record previously held by Justin Tucker, who made a 66-yard kick back in 2021.

A 2024 sixth-round pick, Little's previously career long was a 59-yard field goal against the Lions during the 2024 season. He had made just one of his three attempts of beyond 50 yards this season prior to his history-making kick.

Little is now just one of three kickers in NFL history to make a field goal of at least 65 yards -- not bad for a 22-year-old who had made just 71.4% of his field goal attempts during the first seven games of the season.

🏈 Longest FG in NFL history

Year Player Yards 2025 Cam Little 68 2021 Justin Tucker 66 2025 Chase McLaughlin 65 2024 Brandon Aubrey 65 2025 Brandon Aubrey 64 2013 Matt Prater 64 2024 Joey Slye 63 2019 Brett Maher 63 2018 Graham Gano 63 2012 David Akers 63 2011 Sebastian Janikowski 63 1998 Jason Elam 63 1970 Tom Dempsey 63

New record-holder

Little is the latest kicker hold the NFL record for the longest field goal of all-time.

Prior to Little, Tucker broke the record that was previously held by former Broncos kicker Matt Prater, who held the title for eight years after making a 64-yard field goal during the 2013 season. Ironically, he broke the previous mark that was co-held by fellow Bronco Jason Elam, who booted a 63-yard field goal during the 1998 season for the Super Bowl champions.

Before Elam's kick, former Saints kicker Tom Dempsey had the record to himself for 28 years. Dempsey, who was born without toes on his right foot, made a 63-yard field goal during the final seconds of the Saints' 19-17 win over the Lions on Nov. 8, 1970.

While his record has since been broken, Dempsey still has the distinction of being the only kicker in history to make a field goal that was attempted inside his team's own 40-yard-line. Back then, the goal posts were still stationed in front of the end zone, which meant that Dempsey's field goal was attempted from the Saints' 37-yard-line.

The NFL moved the goalposts back to the end back the end zone ahead of the 1974 season.

What about Brandon Aubrey?

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey booted a 65-yard field goal during the 2024 season and also kicked a 64-yarder earlier this season. He has seemingly been on a collision course with the record, with talk before last week's game at Denver in altitude that the Cowboys may give Aubrey a chance at it.

"His makes have been at 71, 72 distance carry," holder/punter Bryan Anger told CBS Sports. "I think that it's there just doing the same thing that he's been doing and not trying [purposefully] at a longer distance because they are traveling longer."

Aubrey did not get such a chance at Mile High. A week earlier, Dallas actually had a chance to let Aubrey attempt a 67-yarder during a win over Washington. Facing fourth-and-11 from the Commanders' 49-yard line with a 34-15 lead and 6:57 remaining, coach Brian Schottenheimer chose to punt. Of course, that record would have been eclipsed Sunday by Little, anyway.

What about the postseason?

Oddly, there has never been a 60-yard field goal in the postseason. The longest field goal in playoff history is 58 yards, a record which is held by Pete Stoyanovich and Graham Gano. Stoyanovich made his kick as a member of the Dolphins during a playoff game against the Chiefs in January of 1991. Gano tied his record in January of 2018 as a member of the Panthers.

Current Chiefs Harrison Butker holds the record for the longest field goal in Super Bowl history. Butker made a 57-yard field goal during Kansas City's 25-22 win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. He broke the previous record that was held by former Bills kicker Steve Christie, who booted a 54-yard field goal during Super Bowl XXVIII, which was Buffalo's fourth consecutive loss in the big game.