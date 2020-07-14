Watch Now: How Should Patriots Spend Their New Cash ( 1:49 )

Cam Newton is not oblivious to the fact that he's fighting for the less-than-desirable position of being the guy after the guy in New England. The new Patriots quarterback, who recently signed a minimum one-year deal with the club, even addressed it as "the elephant in the room" when speaking about potentially succeeding Tom Brady with Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz and Todd Gurley in a roundtable video posted to the Browns receiver's YouTube channel.

"You know who you're coming after? I'm like, yeah, great. What he was, what he is, is great, needs no even talking about it," Newton said of Brady. "But one thing about it though: Coach [Josh] McDaniels, you're able to call some stuff that you ain't ever been able to call now."

Newton will certainly open up new aspects to the Patriots offense that the team wasn't able to really deploy with Tom Brady, especially in the running game. With Newton, McDaniels, if he so chooses, will have the option to unleash a different style offense than the "death by a million paper cuts" passing game that they ran with Brady. Thanks to Newton's mobility along with his arm, the Patriots offense could utilize more bootlegs and RPOs to further give depth to the unit.

That change is something that the team seemingly will embrace as Bill Belichick noted earlier this offseason that the Patriots would cater the offense around whoever ultimately earns the job under center.

Speaking of Belichick, Newton did admit to having some initial pause about joining the Patriots as he wondered how his personality would work with the head coach. Upon hearing from his agent that New England was interested, Newton recalled: "I said, 'Hold on, how's me and Belichick going to mesh?' Because it's like perception."

Those worries seemingly washed away with Newton eventually signing with New England and Beckham even dispelled that perception, stating his belief that all Belichick wants to do "is put you in a place to succeed."

Newton has been posting a number of videos to social media displaying how hungry he is for the regular season and to prove his doubters wrong. He doubled down on that desire during the roundtable and even noted that he's extra fueled to take on the teams that passed on him this offseason that are also on New England's regular-season schedule.

"You're getting a dog," Newton said of joining the Patriots. "You're getting one of these ticked off dogs, too. And I'm looking at the schedule and I'm like 'Who we're playing? That team passed on me! OK, that team passed on me. They could've came and got me.'"

Newton joins a quarterback room that consists of veteran Brian Hoyer and second-year signal-caller Jarrett Stidham. As long as Newton is healthy after missing the bulk of last season with a Lisfranc fracture, the former league MVP is by far the most talented of the trio and should have the inside track of earning the starting job. Once he reaches that point, the revenge tour will seemingly be underway for the 31-year-old.