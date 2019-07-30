Cam Newton admits playing in Week 15 last season 'probably wasn't the smartest thing'

It became clear after the Carolina Panthers' Week 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints last season that something was very wrong with Cam Newton's throwing shoulder.



After the game, Newton was forced to admit that the ailment was affecting his play, which led to the Panthers shutting him down for the remainder of the season. Carolina started off the year 6-2, but then lost six games in a row, which removed the Panthers from the playoff race.



During a recent interview with Peter King, Newton admitted that it probably wasn't the "smartest" thing to play in that primetime matchup against the Saints. But if he could do it all over again, Newton still would have decided to go out and leave it all on the field.



"As a quarterback in this league, you're unanimously the leader," said Newton. "We were in the position where we needed that game, and I felt as if I wanted to give my team everything that I had. Honestly, being hurt, being injured, looking back at it, it probably wasn't the smartest, efficient thing, but knowing that I left it all out there on the field and if you asked me would I do it again, I'd do it again. I just know my worth to this team and how much these guys believe in me and how much I believe in them."



In January, Newton underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his shoulder. It wasn't a major surgery, but Newton still had to take time off to recover. Now in training camp, the three-time Pro Bowler is back throwing the ball, and his motion looks much smoother.



It remains to be seen if Newton can retain the velocity he had in years prior, but he's just focused on continuing to learn new tricks of the trade that he believes will keep him young.



"I embrace this whole process because it made me feel like a rookie again," said Newton. "Learning certain things, learning new mechanics, focusing on the little nuances of playing the quarterback position and trying to master it. At this point in my career, it's not about velocity, it's not about throwing the ball 70 yards, it's about efficient football that's going to win football games."