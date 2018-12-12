Cam Newton and Greg Olsen sing karaoke and they put their heart and soul into it
Olsen continued his illustrious rap career
Sometimes on a five-game losing streak, all you can really do is lighten the mood a bit. The Panthers are struggling, Cam Newton is clearly injured and Greg Olsen is on IR, so the duo sang some karaoke to lighten things up a bit. And they sang the hell out of it, with some amazing song choices.
Be soothed by Newton's dulcet tones.
We may have finally found the one thing Newton isn't good at. He sounds like his Instagram characters look, but to his credit, that's a really gutsy choice. There are not a lot of people who can make "Let It Burn" work.
Olsen gets, well, fewer bonus points. He gets a few for self-depreciation, but doing the rap from "8 Mile" is a classic move and isn't going to hurt you any. Besides, we all know Olsen can rap from his time with "The 7th Floor Crew." Do not look up that video if you're sensitive to language, because it is wildly inappropriate.
Newton and the Panthers need to right the ship somehow. Before they played the Steelers they were challenging the Saints for the NFC South, and now they're under .500 and need help to reach the playoffs. Things have taken a turn for the worse, and with two of their last three games coming against the Saints, their lives aren't getting any easier.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TNF: Chiefs vs. Chargers odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Chargers vs. Chiefs game 10,000...
-
Draft: Strengths of prospects in top 32
How does a prospect win? What's his trump card? Let's look at strengths of the first-round...
-
Steelers no longer favorite in AFC North
Here are the 12 teams we are projecting to make the playoffs, plus every team's chances of...
-
MVP Watch: Mahomes gets his MVP moment
The Chiefs' quarterback will likely emerge with the award barring a late-season meltdown
-
Week 15 odds: Packers win, Steelers lose
Can Green Bay make a playoff run? Can Pittsburgh avoid a late-season collapse?
-
NFL salary cap to increase again
Once again, the NFL salary cap is going up