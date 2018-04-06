Cam Newton and his $300,000 Ferrari reportedly involved in crash with dump truck

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton walked away uninjured on Thursday after a crash that involved his car and dump truck.

According to TMZ, Newton was driving his car in Atlanta around 4 p.m. when a collision took place between his $300,000 Ferrari F12 and a local dump truck. Although we know the crash took place, it appears that it wasn't serious enough to warrant any type of investigation. Police in Atlanta told TMZ that neither side had any interest in filling out a police report.

Despite the fact that a giant dump truck collided with a tiny Ferrrari, it appears that there wasn't really any damage done to Newton's car.

This is actually the second time in four years that Newton's been involved in a car wreck. Of course, the wreck on Thursday was even close to as bad as the wreck he was involved in back in 2014, when he had to miss a December game against the Buccaneers after suffering two fractured bones in his lower back.

In the 2014 crash, Newton's truck flipped over after it hit another car.

As for this year's fender bender, Newton was in Atlanta this week because that's where he lives during the offseason. The quarterback has been keeping pretty busy this offseason. Last Saturday, he took a trip to Alabama to visit his alma mater, Auburn.