Cam Newton blames himself for Panthers' loss: 'All fingers are just pointing back to me'

Anyone who watched Thursday night's Week 2 opener between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers should know that Cam Newton did not have his best performance under the lights.

The quarterback himself, however, would go even further. Addressing reporters after Carolina's upset 20-14 loss to the Bucs to fall to 0-2 on the 2019 season, Newton blamed none other than himself for the Panthers' defeat on Thursday night.

"It's hard to look defensive guys in their eyes after a game like this, because offensively we didn't hold up our end of the bargain," Newton said, as ProFootballTalk reported. "We just didn't uphold our end, and we're past due. Special teams had a good return, defensively was stout all game, but all fingers are just pointing back to me specifically and our offense."

Newton finished Thursday night's divisional showdown with a season-best 333 yards through the air, but he also completed just 49 percent of his passes, throwing zero touchdowns, logging an underwhelming 70.1 passer rating and -- as the eye test sorely and repeatedly revealed -- just looking generally off target throughout the game. The former league MVP is fresh off an offseason that saw him undergo shoulder surgery and sustain a preseason foot injury, so health could easily be a factor, but regardless, Newton didn't appear to be himself against Tampa, and he's very much aware of it.

"I didn't get the job done ... and it's frustrating," he said. "I wish I could say something other than that, but that's the facts."

Newton wasn't nearly as off the mark in the Panthers' season opener, in which Carolina scored 27 against the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams. He wasn't flawless, either, though, firing a number of errant passes toward the end of that contest, which the Panthers lost by three.

Now sitting at the cellar of the NFC South after Thursday night's loss to Tampa, which had been routed by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, the Panthers will return to the field on Sept. 22 for their first road game of the year -- a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.