There aren't many quarterbacks who have thrived in the NFL with a bigger personality than Cam Newton.

He's the only player in NFL history with at least 150 passing touchdowns (194) and at least 75 rushing touchdowns (75), and during his 2015 MVP campaign with the Carolina Panthers, his "Dab" celebration dance became a phenomenon. That's why the 2011 NFL Draft's first overall pick is uniquely equipped to give new Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders some career advice after falling from being a projected first-round pick to pick No. 144 in the fifth round. While Sanders' father, Deion Sanders, is regarded by many as the best cornerback of all time, Newton advised the rookie to alter his mindset to that of a quarterback, not a defensive back like his dad.

"Shedeur Sanders, this message is directed to you. Lead with work, not clout," Newton said on his "4th&1" podcast Wednesday. "I think he took on the persona of DB [defensive back], not a QB. As a DB, you're able to do certain things. You can speak loud and be rambunctious and have that bravado. As a quarterback, reminder, you are the CEO of that franchise. What do I mean? You have what I've labeled the super six that you have to pander to."

Here are Newton's super six that Sanders has to be in the good graces of as a potential NFL starting quarterback going forward.

"No. 1, the owner. No. 2, the general manager. No. 3, the head coach. No. 4, the position coach. No. 5, the players. And also No. 6, the fans," Newton said.

While that could be perceived as a harsh critique, Newton finished his monologue about Sanders saying he believes he could ascend to the top of the Browns depth chart at some point in the upcoming 2025 season. To do so, Sanders will have to leapfrog 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett, 40-year-old Super Bowl XLVII MVP Joe Flacco, 2025 third-round pick Dillon Gabriel and Deshaun Watson -- depending on the status of his Achilles rehab. That deep competition is exactly why Newton believes the Browns are the best fit for the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year from Colorado.

"This [the Cleveland Browns] is the best situation for Shedeur because he has to claw his way to the top. Does he have the capabilities to do it? Absolutely. And if I'm in his camp, I'm telling him 'Bro, lets get to work. Let's control what we can control now.' I do see Shedeur starting for the Cleveland Browns at some point this year."