It's no secret that Cam Newton likes making statements when it comes to his fashion sense. However, during one of Newton's recent video blogs, the New England Patriots quarterback revealed that the habit is making him want to start spending a little less money on his clothes.

"One of my New Years resolutions is to not buy high fashion. I want to be more of a thrift-store shopper," Newton said. "I want to be more of a vintage shopper. I want to be more of a person that finds gems in stores that are less expensive, and to still be able to give it its fine look, but I'm still myself."

That sounds like a somewhat normal resolution to make. But then came the kicker:

"I've spent thousands and thousands of dollars, maybe even millions of dollars on clothes that I only wore once, so to be able to recycle the closest, so to speak, is something that's challenging. But at the same time, it's going to be fun to do so throughout this whole year."

Well, spending millions of dollars on clothes is probably not something that the majority of the population does. When Newton attends his postgame press conferences, he's almost always wearing something flashy. If the price tag of Newton doing that is "maybe even millions," he is definitely right to want to cut back and lower that whopping figure.

Maybe former San Francisco 49ers signal caller Jeff Garcia can help him spend less. He called Newton out once for the QB allegedly being too worried about his clothes:

"You go into this game with two touchdowns, four interceptions, you threw what, three more interceptions?" Garcia said following a game in October. "You get yanked in the second half, there's nothing good going your way. Why are you dressing like that, to bring more attention to yourself? I'd be trying to ask the equipment managers 'Put me in your jock sock cart and sneak me in the back door and I'll show up on the field and do the best that I can.'"

Even if Newton chooses to start spending less on his attire, it's still very likely that the veteran quarterback will continue to make a statement when it comes to his wardrobe. It's possible to do that without spending millions, or, dare I say it, wearing the same clothes more than once.