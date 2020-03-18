Cam Newton drawing trade interest from Bears, but the expectation is that he will be released
A new era in Panthers football could arrive soon
The Carolina Panthers recently advised quarterback Cam Newton and his representatives they'd be allowed to seek out a potential trade partner. According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the Panthers have received interest from the Chicago Bears, but the "expectation is that Newton will be released in the coming days." The Bears may be motivated to complete a deal before that occurs so that there is not any additional competition for Newton's services on an open market.
Newton, the former No. 1 overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft, has missed 16 games over the past two seasons. He had missed a total of three regular season games in the prior seven years. Newton had to have Lisfranc foot surgery in 2019 after playing in just two games. The injury reportedly occurred during the preseason. In those two games, he completed 50 of 89 passes for 572 yards and one interception. It was the lowest yards per completion percentage in his career.
The former Heisman Trophy winner is entering the final year on his contract. He is scheduled to earn $21.1 million. If Carolina releases him, it will save them $19.1 million based on a $2 million dead cap hit, according to Spotrac.com.
The Panthers signed Kyle Allen to an extension and rookie Will Grier will return for his second season as well. However, the team made a move to sign quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in free agency. The two parties have agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth $63 million, including $40 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's David Newton.
In Chicago, Newton would compete with former No. 2 overall selection Mitchell Trubisky for the starting job.
Newton's list of accolades is lengthy. He is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, a first team All-Pro, NFL Most Valuable Player and NFL Rookie of the Year. The 30-year old has played in seven postseason games, and would provide the Bears or any suitor with some valuable experience. Over the course of his career, Newton has completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 28,709 yards, 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions.
