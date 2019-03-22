Cam Newton explains to James Corden why he's going celibate for the whole month of March

Cam Newton likes to give himself challenges during the offseason. He believes that accepting and passing these challenges makes him stronger. Already this offseason he has accepted and passed two such challenges: he did not place any bets on anything during the month of January, and he went vegan for the entire month of February.

Newton's third challenge of the year to himself is a bit more risque, as he explained during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday night. Newton revealed to Corden -- and a flabbergasted David Boreanaz -- that he has given up sex for the entire month of March.

"So we got vegan in February, and then March I'm giving -- I hope this is an adult crowd; it looks like it is -- no climax," Newton said. "Straight up. I'm going through a transition right now."

"You should at least have done it in February. You got 28 days in February," Boreanaz said.

"I wanted it to be challenging," Newton replied. "I'm coming off of shoulder surgery. I'm looking for -- that's including no Wi-Fi. So, no Wi-Fi. No thigh-thigh."

As for why: "It makes my mind stronger," he said. "So when the season comes around, I say if I did those things, I'm mentally stronger."

I guess we'll find out if it worked come September.

You can watch Newton's full explanation right here.