It's Friday, let's party! The weekend is almost here

On the slate: We'll look at every NFL team's best-ever free agent signing and get a roundup of the massive college hoops slate we had yesterday. We'll also dive into some new MLB rule changes being tested out in the minors this year and go over the first round of The Players Championship.

But before that, we have some breaking news to get to: Cam Newton is reportedly returning to the Patriots on a one-year deal. It's the second straight season Newton will be on a one-year deal with New England. The first one ended with the Pats missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Now back to recapping my Thursday: Yesterday was a great day, considering I finally got to kick off Deck Season. Brought out the deck furniture, cracked a cold beer and watched the sun go down in my back yard ... what an incredible treat on a March night in New England. Today should also be a great day because we've got lots of sports and I'll be racing marbles tonight. And this weekend promises to be wonderful as well, especially because Daylight Saving Time is BACK on Sunday (we can all agree that DST should just be year round, right? Why do we continue to punish ourselves every winter?)

Anyway, let's finish strong

📰 What you need to know

1. College basketball roundup: Some big blue bloods won't be dancing this year 🏀

You know conference tournament season is fully upon us when the schedule is jam-packed and the drama is everywhere you look. Thursday was one heck of a day in college hoops and there's plenty to chew on, so let's get to some takeaways.

Duke withdraws due to positive COVID case: Duke's run in the ACC Tournament (and its shot at an NCAA Tournament berth) came to an end yesterday, though it wasn't because of a loss on the court. The Blue Devils were forced to withdraw from the tourney due to a positive case with its Tier 1 personnel . That's Duke's first positive test all season

Duke's run in the ACC Tournament (and its shot at an NCAA Tournament berth) came to an end yesterday, though it wasn't because of a loss on the court. . That's Virginia knocks out Syracuse with buzzer-beater: Virginia freshman Reece Beekman went 39 minutes and 59 seconds of game action without making a single bucket but he saved his best for the literal last second . Beekman's three-pointer at the buzzer dropped Syracuse and advanced the Cavaliers to the ACC semis

Virginia freshman Reece Beekman went 39 minutes and 59 seconds of game action without making a single bucket but he saved his best . dropped Syracuse and advanced the Cavaliers to the ACC semis Kentucky gets put out of its misery: Mississippi State put the nail in Kentucky's coffin yesterday with a 74-73 win over the Wildcats. Kentucky finishes the year 9-16 -- their worst winning percentage in a season since 1926-1927. Woof.

And that's just scraping that surface! There's a lot more to take in here.

You know it's a weird year when both Duke and Kentucky are going to be absent from March Madness. The last time that happened was 1975-1976, which also happens to be the last time there was an undefeated national champion. Perhaps that's a sign of good news for Gonzaga?

Also, as a good company man, I must remind you that Selection Sunday is this weekend (I think you can figure out which day) and you'll be able to watch the full bracket reveal on CBS at 6 p.m.

2. Every NFL team's best free agent signing ever 🏈

Getty Images

We're less than a week away from the opening of NFL free agency and we're probably going to have plenty of rumors/action to discuss when we reconvene next week, so you can look forward to that. in the meantime, now's a good time to revisit some of the most impactful signings that have been made on the open market.

As we well know by now, Super Bowls aren't won in free agency ... but there's no question that a great signing can help turn the tide and change the fate of an organization -- just look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They won the Tom Brady sweepstakes, which 1) gave them a needed upgrade at QB, and 2) immediately turned them into a premier destination for other key players. A year later and they're Super Bowl champions. Funny how that works.

Brady is undoubtedly the Bucs' greatest free agent signing ever, but what about other NFL teams? Our Bryan DeArdo highlighted the best signing for each NFL franchise.

Cowboys: Tony Romo -- And we're not just saying that because he's now a CBS Sports employee! Romo was signed as an undrafted rookie out of Eastern Illinois and he rode the bench for three years in Dallas before taking over for an injured Drew Bledsoe. The Cowboys never looked back and found their franchise QB for the next decade, and Romo is now the franchise's all-time career passing leader

-- And we're not just saying that because he's now a CBS Sports employee! and he rode the bench for three years in Dallas before taking over for an injured Drew Bledsoe. The Cowboys never looked back and found their franchise QB for the next decade, and Romo is now the franchise's all-time career passing leader Packers: Reggie White -- White became the first marquee free agent to sign with a new team during the NFL's first free agency season . He already had a Hall of Fame career with the Eagles but then went on to add 68.5 sacks and six Pro Bowl selections during his six seasons in Green Bay, while also helping the Pack end its 29-year title drought

-- White became . He already had a Hall of Fame career with the Eagles but then went on to add 68.5 sacks and six Pro Bowl selections during his six seasons in Green Bay, while also helping the Pack end its 29-year title drought 49ers: Deion Sanders -- After signing with the Niners, Primetime had his best season as a pro in 1994, winning Defensive Player of the Year. He locked down Michael Irvin in the NFC title game, helping the 49ers reach (and eventually win) the Super Bowl

You can find the full list right here, so see if you concur with your favorite team's top signing. An interesting note: One quarterback is listed as the best-ever signing for two different teams. Can you guess who it is?

3. MLB to experiment with rule changes in 2021 minor leagues ⚾



USATSI

There are many great things about minor league baseball ... affordable tickets, fun promotional nights, rising prospects, cheap concessions and booze. But minor league baseball is also a great guinea pig for Major League Baseball whenever MLB wants to try out a bold new idea.

The Show has often used the minor leagues as a testing ground for these new rules, and they plan on doing it again this year. On Thursday, MLB announced a new set of rules that will be implemented and tested at various levels of the minors during the upcoming 2021 season. Here are some of those rules:

Larger bases (Triple-A): The bases will be increased from 15-inch squares to 18-inch squares . The size increase is supposed to reduce player injuries and collisions and have a slight impact on the success rate of stolen base attempts

The bases will be increased from . The size increase is supposed to reduce player injuries and collisions and have a slight impact on the success rate of stolen base attempts Limit on defensive shifts (Double-A): The new rule states that the team in the field must have a minimum of four players on the infield, in front of the outfield grass The rule is intended to increase the batting average on balls in play. MLB is also considering forcing a rule change that would require two infielders to be positioned entirely on each side of second base

The new rule states that the team in the field must have in front of the outfield grass The rule is intended to increase the batting average on balls in play. MLB is also considering forcing Robot umps & pickoff limits (Low-A): The automated ball-strike system (ABS) -- aka "the robot umpire" -- is an electronic strike zone that assists home plate umpires with calling balls and strikes. It was first tested in the independent Atlantic League before being expanded to the Arizona Fall League and now will be a part of select Low-A Southeast games. All Low-A leagues will also now be limited to a total of two "step offs" or "pickoffs" per plate appearance

Most of these changes seem to be designed to increase baserunners and speed up the pace of play, and that seems like a good thing -- at least in theory. I'm not so sure about the defensive shift limitations, though. As long as you have nine players on the field, I think you should be able to place them wherever you damn well please. It emphasizes strategy, and I think baseball is best when it's a strategic showdown. If batters can't hit the ball to where the fielders aren't, that's the offense's problem.

But as long as they don't change any rules about Dollar Beer Nights, I think I'll survive.

4. Sergio Garcia at top of Players Championship leaderboard heading into weekend 🏌

Yesterday brought the opening round of The Players Championship, which kicks off a huge six-month run in the sport of golf. It was a pretty special Round 1 yesterday, even if it was suspended due to darkness (21 golfers still need to finish their opening rounds today).

Here's a check-in with the leaderboard and some notable names after Thursday's action:

1. Sergio Garcia (-7) carries sole possession of the lead into today's round

carries sole possession of the lead into today's round T6. Bryson DeChambeau (-3) looked great yesterday ... not just with the driver, either

looked great yesterday ... not just with the driver, either T11. Jordan Spieth (-2) had some trouble with the driver but he led the field in strokes gained off the tee on Thursday

had some trouble with the driver but he led the field in strokes gained off the tee on Thursday T59. Dustin Johnson (+1) struggled with his irons all day and doubled the par-5 11th

struggled with his irons all day and doubled the par-5 11th T140. Rory McIlroy (+7) had an awful day and now he'll have to shoot 67 or 68 on Friday just to see the weekend

Our Kyle Porter has plenty more analysis across the field right here, so check that out before yesterday's round becomes old news. Tough break for McIlroy, especially considering he's technically still the reigning champ following last year's cancellation.

On the bright side, we're not discussing the possibility of the event getting shut down today, which means things are automatically going better than they were a year ago.

📺 What to watch this weekend

Friday

🏀 No. 12 Oklahoma State vs. No. 2 Baylor, 6:30 p.m. | BAYLOR -9 | TV: ESPN

🏀 UConn vs. No. 17 Creighton, 9 p.m. | PICK | TV: FS1

Saturday

🏒 Jets vs. Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. | TOR -190 | TV: NHL.TV

Sunday

🏌 The Players Championship, 1 p.m. | TV: NBC

🏀 2021 NCAA March Madness Selection Show, 6 p.m. | TV: CBS

🥇 The best thing I saw yesterday

Last night's Jets-Maple Leafs game was a ton of fun and it ended with a disgusting backhander from Auston Matthews in overtime. Also, Stephen A. Smith listing the top five things he knows about hockey was outstanding.