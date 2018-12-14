Cam Newton kept wine, broom Cameron Jordan sent him last year so he can 'return to sender'

Cam Newton and the Panthers had a tough time with the Saints last year. First they were swept in the regular-season series, then they lost a playoff game in New Orleans. Afterwards, Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan reportedly sent Newton a bottle of wine and a broom to commemorate the season sweep. The Saints play the Panthers in two of the last three weeks of the season, including Monday night, and while there's no bad blood between the two, Newton is ready for some revenge.

"Yeah, it was wine. And they sent a broom too," Newton said, per NFL.com. "I ain't take the pack off, so I'm going to return to the sender if everything gets taken care of the way we know we can do it. And that's all in good fun.

"I'm ready to return to sender. On the field we have a respectful dislike for each other. Off the field it's a different story."

Despite that "respectful dislike," Newton did acknowledge that the gift was "disrespectful."

According to Larry Holder, there are some conflicting accounts on if Jordan actually sent Newton a broom.

For the record, a few Saints teammates said they know Cam Jordan sent the wine to Cam Newton after last season. But aren’t sold that Jordan sent a broom. “He would have told us about that,” one DL said yesterday. — Larry Holder (@LarryHolder) December 14, 2018

Newton also had an amazingly hard-to-interpret quote on the 2018 Saints.

"At the end of the day, the Saints of this past year and this year, like, we all know what the Saints used to be, right?" he began, per Josh Katzenstein. "So, let's not forget their real history. So, they got the juice, but at the end of the day, we're coming Monday with a cup for our own, too."

That doesn't make any sense, but it looks like trash talk. The Panthers have dropped five-straight games, while the Saints have struggled the past two weeks. Both teams will look to pull out of their slumps on Monday night, as the Saints continue to fight for home-field advantage in the playoffs and the Panthers just try to keep themselves in the playoff conversation.

Stream all of Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.