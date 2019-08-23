Cam Newton leaves Panthers-Patriots game with left foot injury after getting sacked

Cam Newton continues to fight the injury bug, but this time his shoulder is not involved. After Newton was sacked by Adam Butler on a 3rd-and-10 play, the Panthers franchise quarterback was ruled out of Thursday's preseason game against the New England Patriots with a left foot injury.

Here was the play that caused Newton to exit the game:

Cam Newton is headed to the locker room after this play.



He is being evaluated for a left foot injury. pic.twitter.com/43C45CgmQl — Sporting News (@sportingnews) August 23, 2019

The injury is just the latest setback for Newton over the last two seasons. Newton's shoulder issues derailed the Panthers' promising start in 2018 as the team started 6-2 but lost seven-straight games to miss the playoffs. Newton completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,395 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions for a 94.2 passer rating. He also rushed for 488 yards and four touchdowns on the bad shoulder, which lingered throughout the season.

The surgery on the shoulder was Newton's second in two years. He underwent surgery on a partially torn rotator cuff in 2017. Carolina has been taking things easy with Newton and his shoulder in training camp, as the Panthers quarterback is working on a new throwing motion to prevent the shoulder problems from reoccurring.

The Panthers No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart is Kyle Allen. The 2018 undrafted free agent completed 20 of 31 passes for 266 yards in two games (one start). Third-round pick Will Grier is the No. 3 quarterback.