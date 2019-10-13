Cam Newton likely to miss at least one more game after Panthers' bye week
Kyle Allen will continue to fill in for the former league MVP until his foot injury is fully healed
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who has been out since aggravating a foot sprain in Week 2, is likely to miss at least one more game after their Week 7 bye, according to league sources. Newton is scheduled to return to practice after the Panthers return from London, where they face the Buccaneers on Sunday, but the team will be taking every precaution with the lingering injury.
Newton was not himself during the first two games of the season, and he and the team are resolved to get this mid-foot issue completely cleared up before he plays again. It's unlikely that he would return after just a few days of being ramped back up gradually in practice, the sources said.
Youngster Kyle Allen has the confidence of the staff and has run the offense well in Newton's absence, and the Panthers are afforded the opportunity to take their time with the veteran, a former league MVP who was shining in Norv Turner's offense prior to suffering a shoulder injury in 2018.
The Panthers have won three straight games with Allen after an 0-2 start. Newton barely played in the preseason and has not been fully healthy since the first half of the 2018 season. His foot injury has limited his ability to move around outside the pocket, while also curtailing his accuracy when in the pocket, and he and the team are in lockstep about taking as much time as necessary to resolve the issue.
