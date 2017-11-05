Cam Newton likens Panthers offense to the 'Titanic,' seems not to know how story ends

The Carolina Panthers traded their top receiver Kelvin Benjamin last week and still managed to pull off a win, beating the Falcons 20-17 in Charlotte on Sunday. It was a huge divisional win, especially with the Panthers serving as a home underdog by the time the game kicked off.

The Panthers weren't dominant on offense by any means, but they got some mojo working, fed Christian McCaffrey the ball a bunch, got Curtis Samuel involved on a bunch of snaps and ran the -- OK, look, the Panthers weren't good on offense. It's hard to sugarcoat it.

But Cam Newton remained optimistic, so much so that he compared his team's offense to a ship. Unfortunately, that ship was the Titanic.

Cam: Yeah we just lost a great player, but the Titanic still has to go



🚢🚢🚢🚢🚢 — Kelsey Riggs (@KelseyRiggsWCNC) November 5, 2017

As history buffs and non-millenials probably know, the Titanic was a giant ship that sailed straight into an iceberg in 1912 while sailing from England to New York City. More than 1,500 people died as a result of the shipwreck, one of the deadliest incidents on the ocean in nautical history.

So, perhaps not a great comparison to an offense that Cam is hoping will end up being good.

Additionally, it's just not correct. Because the Titanic doesn't actually have to go on. It sunk. It did not continue going. There was no more go.

In fact, the last thing Cam would want to compare the offense to is the Titanic.

None of this is all that important -- it was either just a mistake or a Freudian slip (and the Panthers offense will continue to stink). But it does mean that Newton either hasn't seen the movie "Titanic," turned the TV off early or is completely unaware that the boat sank.