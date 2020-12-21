It's official. With the New England Patriots' 22-12 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 15, Bill Belichick and Co. will not be playing postseason football this year. The last time the Patriots missed the postseason was in 2008, when Matt Ryan was coming off of a successful rookie campaign and Chad Pennington was celebrating his NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. While the Patriots have just two games left before they enjoy a long offseason, Belichick still has a decision to make about the quarterback position. Cam Newton has been the Patriots' No. 1 quarterback this year, but it's possible New England could give more reps to second-year signal-caller Jarrett Stidham to see what they potentially have in him.

New England's lackluster loss to Miami wasn't an outlier, it has become more of a trend. Just last week on "Thursday Night Football," the Patriots suffered an embarrassing 24-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. To put that into perspective, the Rams just gifted the previously winless New York Jets their first win of the season this past Sunday! There isn't just one reason the Patriots have been struggling this season. The defense cannot stop the run, the wide receiving corps hasn't been consistent and then of course Newton hasn't looked like himself. The former NFL MVP completed 17 of 27 passes for just 209 yards against the Dolphins and failed to orchestrate a touchdown drive all game long.

During a Monday appearance on "The Greg Hill Show," Newton was asked if he expects to close out the season as the Patriots' starting quarterback. He responded by saying that it's not something he's losing sleep over.

"I'm going to leave it up to the people who I've been leaving it up to since Day 1," Newton said, via ESPN's Mike Reiss. "I'm not going to feed into that. I'm still on a job interview, to be honest with you."

All season long, Newton has been out to prove not only to the Patriots, but to the rest of the league as well that he's still a starting quarterback. Unfortunately, this will be a season statistically he will probably not be revisiting. In 13 games, he has thrown for 2,381 yards, five touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Whether Newton starts or not for the rest of the season, he says that he's going to continue to do what the coaching staff asks of him and continue to be a student of the game.

"Listen, I'm just going to keep doing what I'm asked to do, and for me, I just got to keep getting better, keep doing what's asked of me and go over and beyond and try to learn the system each and every week," Newton said after the game on Sunday. "I know we're still in the latter part of the season, but still trying to learn as much as possible."