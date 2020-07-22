Watch Now: Jonathan Jones Confirms No Preseason Games For NFL ( 2:45 )

Introductions look like they've already been conducted between new Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and veteran receiver Julian Edelman and the two are seemingly wasting no time getting to work. On Wednesday, Newton posted a video of the two working out together, which is the first time the public has been able to see them hit the field together since the former league MVP officially signed a one-year deal with New England back on July 8.

The brief glimpse of their workout shows Newton throwing a corner pass to Edelman, who said "great ball" upon making the catch. This isn't the first time that Newton has posted about Edelman since joining the Patriots as he took to Instagram earlier this month and seemingly quoted the receiver while studying New England's playbook. This first look at the two working out together, however, is much more tantalizing of what may be on deck this season.

You can take a look here (warning, some language may be NSFW).

Both Newton and Edelman have a lot to prove in 2020. For Newton, he's been very vocal about how he felt disrespected with how his departure from the Carolina Panthers went down and how his subsequent market (or lack thereof) transpired in free agency. The 31-year-old even said in a roundtable discussion with various current and former NFL players this offseason that he's circled some games on New England's schedule that feature teams that passed on him this offseason.

As for Edelman, he is reportedly drawing motivation from Tom Brady's departure and is looking to prove that he's not simply a byproduct of TB12's greatness. Earlier this offseason, an unnamed Patriots player told Mike Giardi of the NFL Network, "Julian is Julian. He hates excuses. He hates to lose. He's already got the red ass about this season. People thinking we're no good and [that] he's just a product of Brady." If Edelman is able to continue to produce without Brady, it could do wonders for how he is viewed among those outside of New England and quite possibly help his candidacy to one day be selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Of course, Edelman's spot in New England is ironclad for 2020, but the same cannot be said for Newton. He will first need to show the Patriots brass that he is fully healthy from the Lisfranc fracture that sidelined him for the bulk of last year and the shoulder injury that has plagued him the past few seasons. If he's at full strength, he's clearly the most talented option when stacking him against his fellow Patriots quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, and should be able to win the starting job.