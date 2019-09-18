Cam Newton reportedly still in walking boot as status for Week 3 is still in question

Cam Newton could be the latest to fall in what has been a purge by the football gods with quarterbacks throughout the league.

Of course, his situation isn't as dire as that of Ben Roethlisberger or Drew Brees, but the Panthers quarterback is still in a walking boot as of Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Newton is dealing with a re-aggravation of his mid-foot sprain, which he suffered in the midst of Carolina's loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

Rapoport notes that the team will know more about Newton's status for Week 3 sooner rather than later. If he can practice, there's still hope that he can suit up on Sunday against the Cardinals. If he doesn't, it's unlikely that he plays. With the Panthers practicing on Wednesday, we should gain some more concrete information about his status soon.

Newton originally suffered the injury during Carolina's third preseason contest against the Patriots back in August. He was sacked by New England defensive tackle Adam Butler, limped off the field and never returned to action. At the time, it was qualified as a mild foot sprain and he was able to play in the opener.

On top of dealing with this injury, the former NFL MVP has been adapting to a new throwing motion following offseason shoulder surgery. So far, Newton hasn't come out gangbusters in 2019, completing just 56.2% of his passes for 572 yards and an interception.

If he cannot suit up on Sunday for Week 3, Kyle Allen will likely get the starting nod with rookie quarterback Will Grier also in the discussion.