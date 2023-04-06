After sitting out the 2022 season, it's become pretty clear that Cam Newton wants to return to the NFL this year. Newton put himself back on the NFL radar in March when he showed up to throw to his brother at Auburn's Pro Day.

Although Newton is hoping to be a starting quarterback in 2023, he seems to realize that signing as a starter for the upcoming season might not be an option for him, which is why he's now willing to be a backup. In a video released to his YouTube channel on Wednesday, not only did Newton admit that he's willing to be a backup, but he also revealed the nine teams that he'd be open to signing with.

"I know a lot of people have a lot of things to say in regards to my future in the NFL and I wanted to set the record straight by saying this is how I feel," Newton said in the video. "There ain't 32 guys who are better than me, but I also know that I could also be a backup and I'm willing to be a backup."

The 2015 NFL MVP then proceeded to list off the quarterbacks that he'd be willing to back up and those quarterbacks are: Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields, Tua Tagvailoa, Malik Willis, Jalen Hurts, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Sam Howell.

If you need a handy list, this means that Newton would be willing to play for the following nine teams:

Browns

Ravens (or which ever team Jackson ends up with)

Bears

Dolphins

Titans

Eagles

Jets (or whichever team Rodgers ends up with)

Bills

Commanders

This list is simultaneously fascinating and confusing at the same time. It seems he'd prefer to back up a young QB that he can mentor, but he's also willing to serve as a backup to several established veterans like Rodgers, Jackson and Watson. And then there's Willis, who isn't even the starter in Tennessee, so if Newton was his backup, he'd be signing as the third-string QB with the Titans.

Besides those nine teams, Newton also said that he'd be willing to serve as a backup to Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson. Those are three of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft class and after they get picked, that will give us three more teams that Newton would be willing to sign with for a total of 12. One interesting twist there is that the Panthers have the No. 1 overall pick. The last time they had the top pick came in 2011 when they selected Newton.

As for Newton's full list, the Ravens could definitely make some sense. If they can't get a deal done with Jackson, that would open the door for Newton to potentially compete with Tyler Huntley for the starting job.

Signing with the Dolphins also wouldn't be a bad option. Tagovailoa has had trouble staying healthy, which means if Newton were able to win the backup job, he'd possibly get to see some action if Tua can't stay on the field. Of course, if he did sign with the Dolphins, Newton would have to beat out Mike White for the backup QB spot.

Another intriguing option could be the Bears, who only have P.J. Walker and Nathan Peterman behind Justin Fields. If Newton is the backup, he said he'd be willing to mentor the starter, which could definitely work in Chicago. Fields would probably be thrilled to learn from a former NFL MVP.

Newton seems determined to get back into the NFL this year and since he's now willing to be a backup, it won't be surprising at all if he does end up signing with someone.