Cam Newton can rest easy on Tuesday knowing that he helped snap New England's four-game losing skid over the Jets on Monday Night Football. That said, the Patriots quarterback may not exactly be resting as easy as he'd hoped after taking a shot from New York safety Ashtyn Davis in the first half of the Week 9 win. That hit was flagged for a roughing the passer penalty and later helped the Patriots kick a field goal, but Newton was certainly feeling it on Tuesday morning.

"My neck is only working on a degree angle that shuts off the degrees to one side," he told The Greg Hill Show, as transcribed by WEEI.com. "My eye muscles are getting a lot of work in today. I told Josh [McDaniels] on the sideline like, 'Bro, that's my fault and I deserved it.' But, it got us 15 yards, so it's the price you have to pay."

Newton admits that he deserved that hit because he held the ball too long in his mind, but this doesn't seem to be an injury that puts him in jeopardy of missing Week 10. Despite holding the ball too long there, he did have one of his better games of the season through the air, completing 27 of his 35 throws on the night for 274 yards, while also rushing for two touchdowns in the win. Newton also led the Patriots on a 45-yard drive with just 47 seconds remaining in the game to set up a game-winning field goal by Nick Folk, pushing the Patriots to 3-5 on the year.

Heading into this game, Newton has struggled in the passing game, averaging just 143 yards per game to go along with zero passing touchdowns and five interceptions. Getting back to a more efficient night passing was the main objective.

"I took it personally these last couple of weeks knowing that OK, we're close," he said. "I understand the routine that needs to be put in place for me to put this team in a position to even have a chance. For me to be dialed in and locked in, I want people to see that in this locker room and show, 'Man, he's here working. You don't have to worry about Cam.' I want to get to that point. I need to get to that point. Not only for the comfort of my teammates, but for the comfort for me.

"I know nobody cares and they are getting tired of hearing, 'This offense is tough.' Man, the hell with that. Now it's time to do what you have to do to put yourself in a position to win. That is where I am at right now."

From here, the Patriots will try to inch further towards a .500 record when they host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10 on Sunday Night Football.