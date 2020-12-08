The future is still pretty unclear for Jarrett Stidham in the NFL. There was a period this offseason where the second-year quarterback was seemingly in line to be the Patriots starter as they ushered in the post-Tom Brady era. When Cam Newton arrived in Foxborough, however, that threw Stidham's chances of starting in 2020 essentially out the window.

Still, that hasn't stopped the former Auburn product to climb up the depth chart over veteran Brian Hoyer as Newton's backup. That ascension over the course of this season opened up the opportunity that Stidham was presented with on Sunday: relieving Newton in the midst of an eventual 45-0 blowout of the Los Angeles Chargers.

After going up 38-0, Bill Belichick turned the offense over to Stidham with 8:13 to play in the fourth quarter. He came in and completed a 23-yard pass to running back Sony Michel before uncorking a shot to Gunner Olszewski, which the receiver took 38 yards to the house.

The touchdown pass was certainly the cherry on top of a strong day for New England, but Cam Newton told WEEI's The Greg Hill Show that he was most impressed with how Stidham was able to get up and complete those two throws to Michel and Olszewski after getting hit by Joey Bosa on his first snap of the drive.

"I am so proud of Stid," Newton said, as transcribed by WEEI.com. "We had a chat yesterday in the QB room and honestly, his growth and his development is something that really caught my attention because I have known him enough to know I don't know if he makes that throw or be able to stand in that pocket, a murky pocket, for what it was and fire an absolute strike to Gun Show [Gunner Olszewski].

"After his first play in, he got hit and was down on the ground and for him to bounce back from that, it just speaks volumes of his growth and I am always a proponent of winning football and just to see him grow is something that I am extremely pleased about."

Despite the solid showing in Week 13, Stidham's appearances under center have largely been a mixed bag, and it will be curious to see what the former fourth-round pick looks like if ever given an opportunity to start. With Newton, who is only signed through this season, coming away impressed with what he's seen from Stidham over the course of this season, it does make one wonder if he could still be in the running as the long-term option for New England under center.