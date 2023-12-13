Cam Newton apparently isn't too impressed with several NFL starting quarterbacks, two of which are near the top of the league MVP race.

Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP who hasn't played since 2021, initially weighed in on 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy before offering his two cents on three other notable signal-callers.

"They're not winning because of him," Newton said of Purdy, who has a 17-4 career record as the 49ers' starting quarterback. "He's managing the game. And if we were to put that in its own right as game managers: Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa. Jared Goff. And really, Dak Prescott. These are game managers. They're not difference makers."

Is Newton right? It's hard to measure the value of a quarterback in today's NFL, where seemingly every quarterback is capable of putting up big numbers. Sans Patrick Mahomes, one could find something negative to say about every starting NFL quarterback, whether it's a lack of stats, mounting injuries, etc.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin offered an interesting quote when he was asked earlier this year about the performance of Pittsburgh starting quarterback Kenny Pickett.

"Guys like Kenny and myself, we're measured by wins and losses," Tomlin said. "He and I talk about that often and openly. We know what our jobs are. Our jobs are to win, and so that's where we are. That's where our focus is."

Tomlin's right. The job of a quarterback, first and foremost, is to help lead his team to victory. If that leads to be labeled as a game manager, so be it.

Regarding Newton's own playing career, there's no denying his talent. Newton put up gaudy numbers during his prime years and led the Panthers to the Super Bowl during his MVP season. But several turnovers by Newton in that game largely contributed to Carolina coming up short.

The irony is that the quarterback Newton lost to that day, Peyton Manning, could have been described as a game manager during that point in his career; a game manager that ended his Hall of Fame career as a Super Bowl champion.