Cam Newton sets new Guinness world record with 51 one-handed catches in a minute

The new NFL season has yet to start but Cam Newton is already out here breaking records on the field, though probably not any you'd anticipate.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback holds the new world record for most one-handed catches in a single minute, surpassing prior Guinness World Record marks set by fellow NFLers Antonio Brown, Kirk Cousins and Jarvis Landry. Newton managed to make 51 one-handed grabs in a minute. That tops the previous record of 48 shared by Landry and former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn.

Newton accomplished the feat at Bank of America Stadium back in July, where he filmed a YouTube video with the folks behind the channel "Mr. Beast." The quarterback caught balls from YouTuber Candler Hallow, who Newton made sure to thank after seizing the record.

"I wouldn't have been able to do that without [Hallow]," Newton said. "I just feel like we have a bond for the rest of our life. Like Jack and Rose."

I'm not totally sure who is Jack and who is Rose in this scenario, though it's important to note that both Newton and Hallow managed to survive this endeavor without sinking to the bottom of the ocean.

In addition to the one-handed catch record, Newton also helped the Mr. Beast boys snag two additional odd records -- the longest completed between-the-legs catch (39 yards) and the longest blindfolded catch in motion (24 yards).

Cam might have to show his receivers a thing or two over the course of this season.