The Patriots pulled off one of the biggest upsets of Week 10 on Sunday night when they manhandled the Ravens in a 23-17 win.

Going into the game, the Patriots were a seven-point underdog and weren't being given much of a chance to pull out a victory. However, a big reason they were able to pull off the upset is because they have Bill Belichick, who completely out-coached John Harbaugh.

After the win, Cam Newton was asked how the Patriots offense was able to have to have so much success against Baltimore and he immediately gave all the credit to Belichick while giving an answer that might go down as the best description of the Patriots coach that anyone has ever given.

"Listen, everything that coach coaches throughout the week, it tends to come up," Newton said. "I'm beginning to think he either has like a Staples easy button or a Buffalo Wild Wings button or just a straight direct line to the football gods because he's, like, a football whisperer when it comes to anticipating what the game's going to be like, how we need to win, and things like that. I'm extremely impressed with that."

If Belichick does have a Staples easy button, that would certainly explain a lot that's happened over the past 20 years in New England. That being said, it was refreshing to hear Newton talk so candidly, because Patriots players rarely do that. The team trains them to be robots while meeting with the media, but when you're a former MVP like Newton, you can get away with saying a little more.

During the interview, Newton also gave a few details on how the team's game plans came together.

"Well, we have our keys to victory and week-in and week-out, Coach hammers it in each and every day with reminding us about, you know, If we're going to win, this is what we're going to have to do," Newton said. "And I'm just excited that the offensive line was able to impose their will and play a great team and this was going to be a great test for us and we knew that and for our guys not to back down, but take it more upon themselves as a challenge, and obviously they did a good job."

Although Newton struggled for a few weeks after contracting COVID-19, he's slowly starting to look like the same player he was to start the season. The quarterback also seems to be embracing his new coach, which could make the Patriots an interesting team to watch down the stretch. Although they're only 4-5, they have some very winnable games coming up and it wouldn't be surprising to anyone if Belichick presses his easy button and the Patriots end up winning them all.